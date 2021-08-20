Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 378,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,377. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.