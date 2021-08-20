Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

