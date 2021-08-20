Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.63, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.43. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

