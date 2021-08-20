Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $9.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $9.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $12.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $53.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $69.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,178.69. 136,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,477.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

