Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the lowest is $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $33.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.
In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMG stock traded up $16.54 on Friday, hitting $1,887.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,663.14. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
