Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 32,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

