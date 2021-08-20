Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.