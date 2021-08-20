Zacks: Analysts Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,065. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

