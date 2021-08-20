Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $242.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

