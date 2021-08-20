Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post sales of $609.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.18 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,524. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

