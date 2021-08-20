Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,037. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $744.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

