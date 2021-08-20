Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

