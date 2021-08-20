Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $7.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $18.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

