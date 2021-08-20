Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

GreenSky stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

