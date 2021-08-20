Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%.
GreenSky stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.