Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108,342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 3,291,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

