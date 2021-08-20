Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 5,865,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

