Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.30 million and the highest is $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

RBA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 622,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,023. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 76,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.