Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

