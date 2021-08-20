Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

