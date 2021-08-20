Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.33. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 452,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,682. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

