Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.