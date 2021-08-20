Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,601,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

