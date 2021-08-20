Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.89. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. 1,657,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.