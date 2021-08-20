Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.98. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 402,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,448. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

