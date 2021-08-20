Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) to Hold

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

