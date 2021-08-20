Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) to Hold

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

