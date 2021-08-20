Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 78.26% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exicure in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

