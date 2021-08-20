Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.