Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Hold

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Disney's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ now expects fewer net subscriber additions for its direct-to-consumer services in the second half of 2021. Moreover, the company plans to launch STAR+, its stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America, on Aug 31. The upcoming movies, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man and Deep Water are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. However, Disney’s cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity”

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

DIS stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.82. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

