Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

APDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

