Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.