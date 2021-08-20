Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

