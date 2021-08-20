Zacks Investment Research Lowers Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) to Hold

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Senior has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

