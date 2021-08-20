Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to “Hold”

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

AFYA opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

