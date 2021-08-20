Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.82.

FLXN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

