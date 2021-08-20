Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Buy

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Shares of LZB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 682,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

