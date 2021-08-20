Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to “Buy”

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

