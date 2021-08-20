Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

ZNTL opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

