Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.35. Zenvia shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZENV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

