Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $596.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zepp Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Zepp Health worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

