Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.32. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 20,704 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

