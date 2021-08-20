ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

