zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €390.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €390.20 ($459.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €283.98.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

