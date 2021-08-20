ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.58 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
