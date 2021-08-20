Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,384 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

