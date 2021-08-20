Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.66 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

