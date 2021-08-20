Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,031 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $339,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,756 shares of company stock worth $35,746,529. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $366.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

