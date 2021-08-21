-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,587. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

