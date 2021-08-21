-$0.09 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

