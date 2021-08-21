$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

OCSL stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 372,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $579,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

